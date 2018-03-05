Agreement between the Norman Foster Foundation and Arquitectura Viva

Arquitectura Viva has donated to the Norman Foster Foundation a complete collection of its publications, which includes all the issues edited up to date of its three magazines: AV Monographs, Arquitectura Viva, and AV Proyectos, in circulation since 1985, 1988 and 2004, respectively.

The donation has been completed in the context of a collaboration agreement signed between the Norman Foster Foundation and Arquitectura Viva. The collection comprises almost 500 issues, many of which are sold out, and therefore proceed from the magazine’s permanent archive.

A donation of this kind has only been completed once before in the magazine’s history, and this was in 2007 to the Yale Arts Library, coinciding with Luis Fernández-Galiano’s stay as Franke Fellow at Yale University’s Whitney Humanities Center. From now on there will be two full collections of the journals (aside from those deposited in Spanish public universities): one in New Haven and the other at the Madrid headquarters of the Norman Foster Foundation, of which Fernández-Galiano is Vice President.