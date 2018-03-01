Osvaldo Borsani Exhibition

The first retrospective exhibition of Osvaldo Borsani – architect, designer and co-founder of Tecno – is open at Milan’s Triennale Design Museum until 15 September 2018.

The exhibition, curated by Norman Foster and Tommaso Fantoni, Borsani’s grandson, will trace the arc of Borsani’s career, presenting over 300 objects: from unique pieces to industrial icons, alongside an incredibly rich array of archival materials including drawings and photographs.

The connection between Foster and Borsani was first established in 1983, when Marco Fantoni approached Foster’s London studio to offer Tecno’s services for the interior fit-out of one of their projects. Although that particular collaboration was never realized, the initial meeting eventually led to the development of the acclaimed Nomos table and related workplace systems. The Nomos was also the last design Tecno design that Osvaldo put into production before his passing.

The exhibition design, created specifically for the venue, and contents have been developed by the Norman Foster Foundation and the Foundation Archivio Osvaldo Borsani with the Triennale Design Museum.

In terms of the exhibition design, Foster notes: ‘The central theme of a timeline…will enable the visitor to walk through the different periods in the work of this not so well known but significant design pioneer and along the way to find insights into the wider process of design.’ The cubic display system, inspired by the architectural sculptures of Sol LeWitt, required over 30,000 pieces of wood to assemble. The flexible and monumental system spans the entire length of the Triennale’s U-shaped gallery, with the opposite wall featuring original drawings and photographs.